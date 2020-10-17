Mumbai Crime: 24-year-old man booked for raping stage dancer on promise of marriage

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against a man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old stage dancer, whom he promised to marry. The alleged incident came to light after the Oshiwara police received a written application from the survivor.

In her complaint, the victim stated that the suspect had been sexually assaulting her for a year, with fake promises of marriage. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the complainant met the accused in November 2019 at the Andheri venue where she performs.

The accused then contacted her on social media and the two became friends. Within a few days of meeting each other, he promised to marry her, a police official said. In her statement to the police, the woman claimed that, since then, the accused had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, and recently he refused to marry her.

Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station, said, "We have registered the offence and are investigating the case." The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

