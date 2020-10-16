Mumbai Crime: Bhiwandi man beats wife to death with iron rod suspecting her fidelity

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police arrested a 40-year-old man from Bhiwandi for allegedly killing his 35-year-old wife by beating her up with an iron rod. The accused has been identified as Ramratan Bharat, a resident of Gayatri Nagar.

Police officials said that the accused suspected his wife Laxmi of having an affair, which led to frequent fights. During a fight on Sunday, the accused beat her with an iron rod, causing severe injuries, reports Hindustan Times. On Tuesday, Laxmi succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bhiwandi.

An officer from Bhiwandi police station said, "The accused used to work as a labourer but has been out of job for the last few months. Hence, his wife started working as a housemaid. However, whenever she returned late, Bharat would start arguing with her. On Sunday, the victim's friend Afsana Shaikh (24), had dropped Laxmi at her house."

Bharat got angry and assaulted Laxmi with an iron rod, a police official said. Although the neighbours tried to intervene, by that time Laxmi had already sustained severe injuries. Shaikh took her to the hospital, where she died.

Following her death, the Shanti Nagar police arrested Bharat and booked him for murder.

