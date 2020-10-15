Mumbai Crime: Father rapes minor daughter, physically assaults wife; arrested

The Byculla police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter. Police officials said the accused was arrested after the victim's mother approached the police and filed a case against her husband.

Also Read: Father tries to rape 9-year-old daughter, arrested

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place in July. The accused, who is a driver, tied his daughter's hands and legs when no one was at home, stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and raped her. In her statement to police, the victim said that her father threatened to kill her if she revealed it to anyone.

The accused was raped on multiple occasions, a police officer said. The alleged incident came to light after the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother. However, when the mother confronted her husband, he physically assaulted her and abused her. Following this, the woman approached the Byculla police and filed a complaint against the accused.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

An officer from Byculla police station said, "We have registered an FIR under Sections 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news