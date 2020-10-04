Mumbai Crime: Father tries to rape 9-year-old daughter, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Dombivli police arrested a man for allegedly trying to rape his nine-year-old daughter. An FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. According to police officials, the victim's mother is suffering from tuberculosis for the last one year.

Also Read: Andheri police saves 20-year-old woman from jumping off building

When her condition deteriorated, she shifted with her daughter to her mother's house nearby, a police official said. The accused, who works as a daily wager was alone at home and had no job. The girl would visit both the houses but would stay with her mother at night, reports Hindustan Times.

Suresh Aher, senior police inspector of Ramnagar police station said, "On Thursday, the girl went to her father's house to play. The accused was asleep, though on seeing the girl he woke up, locked the door, and allegedly tried to rape her. The girl, however, managed to escape from his clutches and ran to her grandmother’s house. She narrated the incident to them here grandparents, who later registered a complaint."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The Ramnagar police registered a case under IPC 376 and several sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news