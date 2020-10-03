Mumbai: Andheri police saves 20-year-old woman from jumping off building

A 20-year-old woman, who was about to jump off a building, was saved in the nick of time by cops attached to Andheri police station. On Thursday, the cops received information at the control room that a woman has climbed up on a water tank of a six-storey building.

Around 3.54 pm, the Western Police control room received the call that a woman has climbed on the water tank of the Tirupati Balaji building. After receiving the information, Andheri mobile van 1 rushed to the spot. Beat Marshal Pravin Jadhav, Sonia Salvi and Bhingardive Thite went on the terrace and engaged the woman in a conversation.

After having a brief conversation, one of the cops rushed towards the woman and saved her. As per the primary information, the woman is a resident of Sahar Road in Andheri. She was in distress due to domestic issues and had decided to end her life.

