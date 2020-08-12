Watch video: BSF constable, cop save child from drowning in river

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable and a policeman jumped in river at Baramulla and saved a child who had got trapped due to a sudden increase in the water level on Monday, BSF said on Tuesday.

#WATCH SHO Sheeri, Sajad Ahmad along with his team, BSF, and Sarpanch of Gantamulla Payeen of district Baramulla, Fayaz Ahmad Pandith saved a boy from drowning in Jhelum river yesterday. #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/d0bRO52Mch — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

"At about 12.30 pm on Monday BSF constable Ajay Kumar and a policeman saved the life of a civilian child in Baramula. The incident happened near Poshvan colony, Post Ghanta in Baramulla," the paramilitary force said.

The child was identified as Sahil Sheikh. He got trapped due to a sudden increase in water level and tried to raise an alarm but couldn't do so.

The BSF jawan and the policeman jumped into the river and with some effort, managed to save him, BSF sources said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever