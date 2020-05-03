38 years of togetherness! Hema Malini, Dharmendra thank fans for wishes

On the occasion of their 38th wedding anniversary, evergreen actor Hema Malini and Dharmendra thanked fans for sending their warm wishes to them.

Malini (71) took to Twitter on Saturday and shared a picture with her husband on the occasion. She tweeted, "Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years."

Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these yearsðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/tEtO6L4Boj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2020

Daughter Esha Deol also showered anniversary wishes on her parents by sharing a picture of them on Instagram. Wishing for infinite years of togetherness of her parents, she wrote, "Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa, I love u both soooooooo much & pray to God to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness, love, happiness & the best of health! @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam. Love you, Esha, Bharat, Radhya & Miu."

The post received more than 18,000 likes within an hour after the post was put up.

Several celebrities including Tusshar Kapoor commented on the post and wished the couple. "Happy anniversary to this wonderful couple," he wrote.

