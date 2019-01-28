3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma hit fifties as India beat NZ to lead 5-match series 3-0

cricket

India topple New Zealand's target of 243 in 43 overs to win the 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui by 7 wickets and take an unassailable lead in the five-match series

Rohit Sharma bats against New Zealand during their third one day international cricket match at Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Virat Kohli-led Team India beat hosts New Zealand by seven wickets in the third one-day international played in Mount Maunganui on Monday to take 3-0 series lead with two games to spare.

Rohit Sharma scored 62 runs off 77 balls while captain Virat Kohli's 60 came off 74 balls as the duo put on a partnership of 113 for the second wicket to ease India's chase of 243, which the visitors achieved in 43 overs at the cost of only 3 wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand was all out for 243 in the 49th over with Ross Taylor scoring 93 and Tom Latham 51. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami put on a brilliant show when he took 3 wickets for 41 runs. It was Hardik Pandya, who was the talk of the town after the recent controversy involving his statements on the chat show Koffee With Karan. Pandya went on to take 2 wickets for 45 runs.

Virat Kohli's stand on the kind of balance that the Baroda all-rounder brings to the side stood vindicated during another controlled bowling effort by the visitors.

Save the 119-run fourth wicket stand between Ross Taylor (93 off 106 balls) and Tom Latham (51 off 64 balls), New Zealand couldn't really accelerate against the Indian attack on a pitch that was a touch slower compared to the second ODI.

Mohammed Shami (3/41 in 9 overs), who had all but sealed the third seamer's spot for the World cup, once again provided the initial breakthrough as Colin Munro (7) edged one to Rohit Sharma in the slip cordon.

India won the first two games by eight wickets and 90 runs respectively.

With inputs from PTI

