3x3 Pro Basketball League returns for the second season from August 2

The second season of India’s only FIBA-recognised league, 3x3 Pro Basketball League Indian Sub-continent (3BL) will be held from August 2nd to September 29th, 2019 across five cities in India. In a pioneering move, 3BL is also introducing a women’s 3x3 basketball league, which will be conducted simultaneously alongside the men’s league.

The second season of 3BL will feature 12 teams with the best of Indian basketball talent, both men and women, competing in 9 rounds over the period of two months to emerge champions. In an association with the Government of Punjab to promote basketball in the state that has produced many of India’s best talent, the 9 rounds of 3BL will be conducted in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mohali, Jalandhar and Patiala.

In an effort to provide a platform to Indian female basketball players and build 3x3 basketball at grassroots level in the country, a professional women’s league for 3x3 basketball will be brought to India for the first time 3BL Season 2. Indian women have been making massive strides in basketball over the past few years and have delivered excellent performances. Major international women’s basketball tournaments like FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2017, FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship 2017, FIBA U18 Asian Championship 2018 and the upcoming FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2019 have also been hosted in India. The women’s league in 3BL will provide an opportunity to the female basketball players to explore a professional career in basketball and further improve the sporting environment for women’s sports in India.

By conducting the league over nine rounds, 3BL will help increase the points for the Indian federation in the FIBA 3x3 Rankings, which is the decider for a berth on the qualification round for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The winners of the men’s rounds will also qualify for spots on two FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters and three Challengers.

The try-outs for the second season of 3BL will be held on 19th July 2019 for the women’s league and for 20th July 2019 for the men’s league at Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi. Basketball players interested in participating can register here: www.3x3bl.com

Speaking about the second season of 3BL, Rohit Bakshi, League Commissioner, 3BL, said, “We are thrilled to bring 3BL back for a second season after the resounding success of the first season last year. This year, our aim is to make 3BL bigger and better and make a significant impact on India’s FIBA 3x3 Ranking to give us a shot to qualify for Tokyo 2020. We have also introduced the women’s league this time to give a platform to all the fantastic and aspiring female basketball players in India. Basketball Federation of India and The Government of Punjab is supporting 3BL in improving the sporting environment in India and we will be working together to ensure India becomes a dominant force in 3x3 Basketball.”

About 3BL Season 1

The inaugural edition of 3x3 Pro Basketball League, held from June 9 to August 26, 2018 across six cities in India, saw participation from leading 3x3 players like Inderbir Gill, Bikramjit Gill, Dhruv Sushil Barman, Kiran Shastri, Sowkin Shetty, Rajan Sharma, Arvind Krishna and Lalrina Renthlei to name a few. International 3x3 players like Timajh Parker-Rivera, Leandro Souza de Lima and Eban Hyams amongst others were also a part of Season 1. 3BL Team, Delhi Hoopers won five of the six rounds, with one being won by Bangalore Machas. India hosted the FIBA 3x3 World Tour for the first time, with the Hyderabad Masters from September 22-23, 2018 in which world’s best 3x3 teams like Novi Sad, Piran, Belgrade and more participated.

