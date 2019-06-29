4.8 kg of poppy extract seized, one person arrested in Malda

crime

Acting on a tip-off a police team raided a house in Rajnagar ghat in Kaliachak area and seized 4.86 kg of the poppy extract

Representational Picture

On Saturday, the police seized 4.8 kg of poppy extract and arrested a man in West Bengal's Malda district, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said acting on a tip-off a police team raided a house in Rajnagar ghat in

Kaliachak area and seized 4.86 kg of the poppy extract on Friday night.

The team also arrested a man who had brought the poppy extract from Jharkhand, the SP said. A case has been registered in this connection in Kaliachak police station, he added.

In a similar incident, an alleged drug peddler was arrested and three kg poppy straw was seized from his possession in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Kulbeer Singh, a resident of Chak Babral village, was arrested after police intercepted his truck, coming from Kashmir, at Mansar Morh and found the poppy straw hidden under his seat, a police spokesman said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him and further investigation was on, he added.

