4 killed in an accident when SUV collided with a truck in Odisha

The passengers of the SUV were travelling to Cuttack railway station from Kendrapara town to catch a train to Mumbai, while three of them died on the spot, another passenger died at Nishintakoili Community Health Centre

Representational image

Kendrapara: At least four persons were killed and as many injured on Monday when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Kendrapara district, police said. The accident happened near Kattia Chowk on the Cuttack-Chandaballi State Highway due to low visibility caused by dense fog, the police said.

The passengers of the SUV were travelling to Cuttack railway station from Kendrapara town to catch train to Mumbai, a police officer said. While three of them died on the spot, another passenger died at Nishintakoili Community Health Centre, the police officer said.

Four others, all of them seriously injured, were shifted to S C B Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, the police officer said.

In a similar incident, four people lost their lives while five others were injured in a road accident at Guntur Laalur National Highway after a car hit a lorry. Police said that the victims were heading to Vijayawada for New Year celebrations. The lorry driver and cleaner too have suffered injuries.

'The car was at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour and hit the lorry. Due to the impact of the hit, the lorry also fell. The accident occurred at 11 am,' a police official said.

Out of the nine people affected by the accident, seven of them are engineering students and have been identified as well. Further investigation is underway.

