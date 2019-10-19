40-year-old auto driver hit by train, cops trace his family within four hours

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

A 40-year-old man died after being hit by a train between Borivali and Dahisar. The victim, Samakant Pandey, an autorickshaw driver, was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital by the railway police, but he was decalred dead on arrival.

According to a TOI report, his family was tracked down within four hours post the accident by the railway police. The deceased had a driver's badge. Using that, the police tried to contact Andheri and Dahisar RTOs, but they were shut at that time.

After that, constable Manoj Sonawane and home guard Veerbahadur Yadav contacted auto drivers and taxi drivers in the Borivali-Dahisar area. Soon, they tracked down the driver’s family and found that he was a widower. He also has two children living in Jharkhand.

