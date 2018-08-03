40-year-old businessman robbed of Rs 70 lakh at gunpoint

national

Police suspect that someone known to the victim had planned the robbery since the accused were well-aware about where the cash was kept

Representational picture

A 40-year-old businessman was robbed of Rs 70 lakh allegedly by three men at gunpoint today, police said. The victim, Kashish Bansal, a resident of Rohini was travelling to Gurgaon in his car, when three men riding a motorcycle intercepted it in west Delhi's Naraina, they said.

At gunpoint, they took the cash kept in the dicky of his car, the police said. Police suspect that someone known to the victim had planned the robbery since the accused were well-aware about where the cash was kept.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever