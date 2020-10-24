'45 mins to cross 1km between Oshiwara Depot and MG road junction!'

The unauthorised parking along Link Road and below the Metro corridor between Oshiwara Depot and MG Road junction, has become a nightmare for motorists using this arterial road. It leads to traffic jams during morning and evening peak hours.

The work of the Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro line 2A is going on in full swing on new Link Road between D N Nagar in Andheri West and Dahisar. On a major part of the section the launching of girders over the piers has been completed. Illegal parking has also started below the Metro corridor at few places by Anand Nagar near Jogeshwari. Just to cross around an 700 -800 metres stretch between Oshiwara Depot and MG Road junction on Link Road, it takes motorists 30-45 minutes due to the illegal parking. There are also slum pockets on the side of the north bound stretch of the road with shops and some garages touching the road, and people working there also park their vehicles along the road. Regular motorists feel that the traffic police and BMC should clear the road of illegally parked vehicles and the roadside hawkers.

Motorists speak

Talking to mid-day, a regular commuter, Hiren Patel said, "It's high time the traffic police start taking action against vehicles parked on the road and below the under construction Metro because if action is not taken, there will be more illegal parking leading to traffic chaos. It takes me around 30 to 45 minutes just to cover a distance of less than one kilometre between Oshiwara Depot and MG road junction." Another motorist said, "While huge traffic jams take place on the road, what is surprising is the fact that the traffic police constable who stands at the signal, does not seem to take any note of the same. Nothing has been done to clear the illegal parking."

Official speak

Talking to mid-day, Senior Police Inspector Siraj Inamdar said, "Time and again we have been taking action against those who illegally park vehicles on Link Road between Oshiwara Depot and Bangur Nagar signal. There is BMC road work going on near Bangur Nagar and it also leads to traffic jam. Our traffic police constables along with traffic wardens are present at the location during morning and evening peak hours to prevent traffic jams."

