45-year-old auto driver arrested with country made pistol

Representational Picture

A 45-year-old auto driver was arrested for allegedly carrying illegal country-made pistol from Dwarka, the police said Monday. The accused was identified as Dharmavir, a resident of Phase 1 in Qutab Vihar, they added. On Sunday at around 10 am, police tried to stop an auto rickshaw at Sector-1, Dwarka. The driver tried to flee but was later apprehended after a brief chase.



An auto rickshaw and one country-made pistol were recovered from him, police said.



In another incident, two men were arrested for allegedly being involved in several robbery and snatching cases in west Delhi, police said Sunday. The accused persons were identified as Harpreet Singh alias Preet (27), a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Harpreet Singh alias Honey (26), a resident of Vishnu Garden in Khyala, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, the two men were nabbed near Ramesh Nagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj. One motorcycle, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession.



With inputs fro PTI

