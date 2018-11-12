Two arrested for being involved in robbery, snatching

crime

Acting on a tip-off, the two men were nabbed near Ramesh Nagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Monika Bhardwaj. One motorcycle, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession

Two men were arrested for allegedly being involved in several robbery and snatching cases in west Delhi, police said Sunday. The accused persons were identified as Harpreet Singh alias Preet (27), a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Harpreet Singh alias Honey (26), a resident of Vishnu Garden in Khyala, they added.

