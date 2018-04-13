45-year-old farmer killed by tiger in Uttar Pradesh

Police said that the body of the farmer was found by the villagers



Representational picture

A 45-year-old farmer was on Friday mauled to death by a tiger in a wheat-crop field near Shatepurwa village, police said. The body of the farmer was found by the villagers, they said.

Divisional forest officer Anil Kumar Patel confirmed about the incident and said forest department teams were sent to the spot. Nighasan police, sub divisional magistrate and deputy police superintendent reached the spot to pacify the villagers who staged a protest against the incident.

