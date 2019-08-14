45-year-old man arrested for attempting to rape minor in Telangana

national

The accused is the owner of the house where the survivor's family resided as tenants

Telangana: The Telangana Police arrested a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to rape a minor at her houe in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally area. The accused arrested is identified as Balaraj and he is the owner of the house where the survivor's family resided as tenants. "Taking advantage of her being alone at home, Balaraj attempted to rape her, following which a passerby heard her wailing and came to the rescue," said the police. A case has been file against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another incident, an elderly visually impaired woman was raped by a 25-year-old man in Bharatpur. The victim was alone at her home when the accused sexually assaulted her. The accused was arrested and the woman was admitted to the hospital. Deepak Ojha, SHO, Bayana police station stated, "The elderly woman was alone at home on Friday afternoon, when the accused barged into her house in an intoxicated state. On finding her alone, he raped her. The rape survivor, whose son works in another town, told her daughter-in-law about the incident when she returned from the fields in the evening. The daughter-in-law then informed a few other locals, who told us."

"The locals suspected the accused and we arrested him on Saturday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. There seems to be no motive, but just psychopathic tendency. He found the woman alone and took advantage of it without any qualms. The accused was also not known to the rape survivor. As of now, we have not found any past criminal record of the accused and it appears that he was unemployed," Deepak Ojha, SHO, Bayana police station added.

