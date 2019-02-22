45-year-old man beaten up and forced to strip at a bar in Chembur

crime

The incident happened on February 16 when Rajguru, a resident of Govandi had gone to Raj Punjab Bar on Sion-Panvel Highway, Chembur

Representational picture

The Chembur police have booked three persons for stripping and beating up a 45-year-old man in Raj Punjab Bar between February 16-17, 2019. The cops have arrested one person in connection with the case while the owner and manager of the bar are on the run.

The incident happened on February 16 when the victim, identified as Rajguru, a resident of Govandi had visited Raj Punjab Bar on Sion-Panvel Highway in Chembur. Rajguru was recording a certain video in the bar when a waiter named Abdul Azeez spotted him. He then informed the owner and the manager about this after which the trio questioned Rajguru. However, Rajguru was in a very inebriated state to talk after which they beat him up and snatched his mobile phone. After the scuffle, Rajguru went home.

On the evening of February 17, Rajguru visited the bar once again in an inebriated state and demanded that they return his mobile phone. However, they started beating him up again and this time stripped him as well. An officer from the Chembur Police station said, "After stripping Rajguru, they shot a video of him and uploaded the clip on social media too."

On Wednesday morning, Rajguru went to the Chembur Police station and registered a complaint against the three accused. The cops booked Abdul Aziz, the waiter of the bar, who was arrested, Sukhdev Patil, manager of the bar and Jagdish Shetty, owner of the bar, who are still absconding.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates