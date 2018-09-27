Delhi: 45-year-old principal stabbed, robbed in train worth Rs 4000

crime

Representational picture

A 45-year-old principal was allegedly stabbed and robbed by three armed men in a train in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified men attacked Rayal Abraham on a Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train between Kandhla and Shamli railway stations early in the morning. The robbers stabbed him and looted cash worth Rs 4,000, a police officer said.

Abraham, who was going to Shamli town from Delhi, belongs to Kerala and is a college principal at Chhaprauli town in Baghpat district, the officer said.

The principal was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital, he said. A case has been registered under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt during robbery) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who are absconding, he added.

