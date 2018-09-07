5 amazing tips to make your home look fresh and radiant this monsoon season!

mumbai-rains

Don't let the monsoon season dampen your mood or home decor. Here are some amazing tips to revamp your home for the rainy season

Representational Picture

Monsoon season is pleasant, dreamy, lovely, and cozy yet for many it equates with muddy, shoddy, sloshy and sloppy at the same time. The monsoon season is all about muddy footprints, damp interiors, leaky ceilings, and peeling walls. From the curtains, bed linens to sofa sets; its important to re-decorate your house in order to balance the dull and dark weather outside.

So, to make sure your house is lively during the rains, we bring you some amazing home decor tips which would make your days refreshing at home and your house radiant during the monsoon season.

Lighten Up the room: Light plays a very important role in the interiors of a home and its decor. One can light up the rooms with moody lights, scented candles, and even chandeliers; making the house warm and cozy simultaneously. Placing chandeliers in unexplored places such as above the bathtub or even the kitchen will give prominence to these places and will even lift the feel of your home too. Using different type of lights can help you alter the tone of your home accordingly. Pleasant aromas that surround the room will only make you want to be at home more often when it rains and its pouring heavily outside.

Dress it up with bright and light hues: From beds to windows and more, one can spice up things this monsoon season as there is a slight temperature drop during these months; it becomes extremely necessary to keep your beds warm and cozy and the windows shining bright. One can choose bright colours for bed sheets, cushions, duvet, pillows and more. One can even opt for satin bed sheets for the bedrooms during the monsoon season as the light fabric of satin is just what you need. Although dark and heavy curtains add a royal look to the interiors, its best to switch to bright or translucent ones during the rainy season as it allows ample sunlight to flow inside the house. Hues of Yellow, Orange, Green, Light Blue and Light Purple are the colours that are best recommended for the monsoon season.

Add swings to your home decor: Yes you heard us right! Adding a swing to your home, not only brings in a new feel to your entire home, but it also helps in delivering peace of mind while you get lost in your thoughts or silently observe nature. During the rainy season, it becomes quite difficult to go out of the house for a picnic or spend quality time with your loved ones, so it's time you grab some snacks or a hot cup of tea/coffee and do nothing but just ‘Swing’!

Off wind chimes and chandeliers: Adding windchimes to your decor brings you in sync with the sound of music of the wind within the comfort of your home. The soothing music of the wind chimes will surely make your day and lift your mood and spirits as well. The chandeliers will add sparkle and shine to even the unknown and unexplored places of your home. You can hang them above your bathtub ceiling or even over your king size bed and the best is to hang them over your dining table. You are definitely bound to fall in love with them.

Play it with plants and more: Adding more of nature and greenery to home your decor is the best way to refresh and radiant the mood of the home and its decor. Keeping flowers and plants in the house during the monsoon season is very helpful as not only do they act as a stress buster and mood reliever, but it also enlivens your space and home to another level. Monsoon is the perfect season to bring out indoor plants and your planting skills to use. A bed of plants and flowers on your balcony will not only lift the decor of your home but even make your monsoon season more colourful and fruitful!

Stay Healthy This Monsoon With Metropolis!