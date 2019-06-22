bollywood

Here's a list of 5 Bollywood actors who have recently lent their voice to Hollywood movies

Kajol

To penetrate the market is one thing, but to penetrate hearts is another. Fandom for Hollywood movies may have come a long way from its inception but the key to its mass appeal has been 'Indian-ization'. For movies to speak to the Indian audience, it must speak their language. The internet has exploded with the news of Shah Rukh Khan giving voice to the iconic character of Mufasa along with his son Aryan as Simba and that just says everything. This just shows that nothing beats the recall that Bollywood stars can offer to characters of the west.

Here's a list of 5 Bollywood actors who have recently lent their voice to Hollywood movies.

1. Kajol (Incredibles 2)

A strong woman with a stronger voice, Kajol was the first (and thankfully the only) choice for the voiceover for Helen Parr, popularly known as Elastigirl, as unveiled by the sources at Disney India's Studio Entertainment. For someone who doesn't like dubbing at all (Be it for herself or for others), Kajol did an 'incredible' job and turned the fierce-mommy character of Elastigirl into our all-time favorite. This is what she had to say - "I don't like dubbing for myself, it is the most painful and boring process. If you are dubbing for yourself then it is bad and if you are doing for somebody else then it is twice as worse. But at the end of it, I was like it was great fun." Incredibles 2 will make its Indian television premiere on June 23 at 1 pm and 9 pm only on Star Movies

2. Shah Rukh Khan (The Lion King)

The anticipation for the film (set to hit theaters this July) reached an all-time high with the news that the King will voice the legendary tale with his very own Simba. This is will be the second time around (Incredibles being their first dubbing project together) where the father-son duo, Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan lend their voice to a Hollywood film, this time for the remake of the Lion King. He shared – "The legacy of Lion King is timeless, and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this."

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi (Men in Black: International)

The heartthrob of the generation, Siddhant Chaturvedi just did not make a name for himself in the gully but also made it to Hollywood with the release of Men in Black: International. To dub for an iconic star like Chris Hemsworth, the makers sure needed an actor who could roar into the hearts of fans. And who roars better than Bollywood's Sher? When asked about his experience, he shared - "It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth's character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. But I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film."

4. Tiger Shroff (Spiderman: Homecoming)

Our Flying Jatt turned west and transformed into the friendly neighbourhood Spidey for Spiderman: Homecoming. Having grown up watching superheroes, this project was a trip down memory lane along with the manifestation of the star boy's long-longed desire. Talking about the film, he said,

"It is like my childhood dream come true because I have been a big fan of many superheroes, especially Spider-Man. This is actually my half dream come true, I really want to be Spider-Man one day, this is one step closer."

5. Ranveer Singh (Deadpool 2)

An immaculate fit for the wisecracker, Ranveer Singh truly aced it with the Desi Deadpool. Uncaringly switching his accent from Punjabi to Gujarati, he left no profanity to our imagination and that is exactly why we loved it. This dub was his first, a novel challenge that he undertook to stretch the boundaries of his comfort zone. Staying true to the character this is what he had to say - "I thought it would be fun to use foul Hindi language onscreen, to be honest. I just wanted to give gaalis onscreen."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates