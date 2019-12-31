5 detained J&K leaders released after 148 days

Several other leaders are still under detention. File pic/AFP

Srinagar: Five political leaders, who had been under preventive detention for the past 148 days, were released from the MLA hostel on Monday by the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The leaders belonging to the National Conference and the PDP were released after the authorities were satisfied that they would not be indulging in any agitation or call for any strike when released, they said.

Those released include Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC) and Bashir Mir, Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), the officials said.

Reshi is considered as a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti. He was subsequently removed as the district party chief.

Political leaders were picked up from their residences on August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Three former chief ministers — Farooq Abdulalh, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — are still under detention.

