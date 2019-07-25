5 killed, 10 injured as blasts rock Kabul

international

The third explosion was a suicide attack, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said

Kabul: Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in three coordinated blasts that hit Kabul on Thursday.

Minutes after the first explosion was reported in a civilian bus, a second blast occurred in the city, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

The death toll is expected to rise. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Further details are awaited.

