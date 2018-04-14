5 student-friendly platforms that help you plan your career

Here are 5 platforms for students that help them plan their career ahead

Lack of awareness and guidance among students on new career avenues often leads to confusion. Both parents and their children are uncertain, when it comes to choosing on a future course of action.

Choosing the right career is not about giving a few career aptitude tests, taking counselling sessions, but understanding the pool of choices available to an individual.

Here are 5 platforms for students to help them plan their career ahead:

1. BJYU's

The learning platform offers training for preparation of different entrance and competitive examinations like CAT, JEE, IAS, GRE, and GMAT.

It aims to discover a unique methodology for increasing the pace of learning among the students by bringing into account the concept of knowledge through engaging videos and interactive activities for personalised tutoring.

2. MakeMeStudyAbroad

MakeMeStudyAbroad is a one-stop, digitally-driven platform to facilitate education planning and documentation for students planning to study abroad. With a growing number of Indian students finding the education of their dreams on foreign shores, the complex processes involved for these applications means a substantial investment of time and effort.

The platform looks to introduce technology in the traditional 'study abroad' process, connecting students through its online portal. The portal includes everything such as checking the eligibility, choosing the courses and colleges, applying for the admission and VISA assistance.

3. Mindler

One of the most-advanced website for online career assessment, career guidance and career counselling in India, Mindler is designed for school students and graduates.

It helps one discover a perfect career through its five-dimensional career assessment and revolutionary approach to career counselling and career guidance. The platform aims to minimise human bias in the career decision making process.

Mindler has onboard a group of PhDs, career experts, strategists, entrepreneurs and technology whiz-kids with a collective experience of over 250 years. The blending of artificial intelligence and machine learning with strategic human interventions to enable career success is the USP of Mindler.

4. Dheya

Dheya Career Mentors Pvt Ltd has a unique IP in the area of career assessment, guidance and development for students and professionals.

It has developed a directory of 600+ career stream monographs and 250+ lines of education. The platform has its unique 7 D model for career planning and development. Besides, it has designed a unique process of planning and guiding people towards selection of suitable occupations and progress in their careers.

Further, Dheya provides online psychometric career assessment, guidance and planning for students.

5. Coursera

Founded in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Coursera is a venture-backed, education-focused technology company. It offers recorded video lectures, auto-graded and peer-reviewed assignments, and community discussion forums.Coursera offers an inclusive experience designed for a diverse global audience, including video subtitles in over 30 languages.

Coursera works with universities and other organisations to offer online courses, specialisations, and degrees in a variety of subjects, such as engineering, humanities, medicine, biology, social sciences, mathematics, business, computer science, digital marketing, data science, and others. It is one of the most sought after platforms for online learning.