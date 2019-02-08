5 things to look forward to in Roadies Real Heroes - Season 16

television

Roadies Real Heroes will get bigger and better with all things thrilling and taking you at the edge of the seat. Just before we witness it all on the small screen, here are 5 things which make this season worth the wait

Roadies- Real Heroes

The longest running adventure reality show, Roadies is back with its 16th season. Roadies Real Heroes is all set enthral the audience and take them for yet another adventurous ride. Like every season, which will all be about the ultimate tasks, our passionate gang leaders and picturesque locations. All set to kick-start from Sunday, February 10 at 7PM, Roadies Real Heroes will get bigger and better with all things thrilling and taking you at the edge of the seat.

Just before we witness it all on the small screen, here are 5 things which make this season worth the wait:

1. Meet the new gang leader – hockey star Sandeep Singh



Sandeep Singh

Roadies has always seen sports legends coming in as mentors, be it the boxing star Vijender Singh or our spin-king Harbhajan Singh. And, guess what, this time, the show has got former Indian hockey captain and legendary sports star Sandeep Singh on board! With him as the new gang leader and competing with the teams of Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa - we are sure a lot of adventure and faceoffs are coming our way!

2. One-of-a-kind theme – Real Heroes



Roadies Real Heroes

With each year, the show goes a notch higher with innovative themes and tasks. With Real Heroes as the theme this time, the show is set to pay an ode to the heroes and bring a blend of adventure, passion and memorable experiences for all. The show will highlight stories of courage, valor, and selfless acts with real-life heroes from across the country battling it out on the ground for this season.

3. Real Heroes come together for a tough face off



Milind Chandwani

Watch out for Milind Chandwani, a TedX Speaker, awardee of ‘I’m not a hero’ and speaker at MGIT college for youth empowerment fighting it out with other contestants. Another real-hero, Bidhan Shrestha, a free spirit, daring and an adventurous soul takes up the challenge to be the next Roadie! Sounds interesting Isn’t it? With these two, other heroes and contestants will surely set your TV screen on fire!

4. Picture-perfect locations!



Munnar

After exploring the north, contestants and the gang leaders will now conquer the mountains and the exotic valleys of South India. The Roadies will explore the Kannan Devan Hills of Munnar, Western Ghats of Chikmagalur and the highest peak of Karnataka – Mullayanagiri. The locations surely speak volumes about how tough and a roller coaster ride will it be for all.

5. Nail-biting tasks

The quirky and thrilling tasks of Roadies have always grabbed eyeballs amongst the youth and with an all-new season, there are many innovative and mind-boggling tasks which will leave you bowled over! The tasks will challenge the contests on every aspect – Spiritual, Physical or Emotional and will definitely be the survival of the fittest for our heroes.

