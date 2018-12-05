50-year-old man booked for raping minor girl in Goa

crime

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions of the Goa Children's Act, Nayak said. A search was on for the accused, he added

Representational picture

A 50-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a minor girl in Goa, police said. The accused, a Goa resident who has been working abroad, left India soon after committing the offence in October, Margao Police Inspector Kapil Nayak said on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old girl was raped repeatedly between October 15 and 20 by the accused residing in her neighbourhood at Sirlim village in South Goa district, he said. The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl informed her mother about offence following which the latter filed a police complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions of the Goa Children's Act, Nayak said. A search was on for the accused, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever