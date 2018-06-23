50-year-old man kills wife after quarrel, commits suicide

Later, Mallaiah consumed insecticide and hanged himself from the ceiling, they added

Representational Image

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and committed suicide, over a financial dispute, police said on Saturday. Putta Mallaiah and Radha(42), residents of this district, had a quarrel over financial problems last night and he allegedly hit her on the head with a pestle, killing her on the spot, they said.

Later, Mallaiah consumed insecticide and hanged himself from the ceiling, they added.

