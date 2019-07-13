50-year-old school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 4-year-old girl

crime

According to the police, the daughter told her mother that a teacher at the school improperly touched her private parts

Representational Picture

On Saturday, the Amritsar Police arrested a 50-year old school teacher for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl inside the school in Neshtha village.

"Yesterday, Rajinder Kaur recorded a statement before an inspector that both her daughters' study in the school. The younger daughter aged four came home and complained of pain in the stomach. The daughter told her mother that a teacher there improperly touched her private parts," DSP Arun Sharma said while talking to ANI.

"As per the statement recorded by her, we have registered an FIR under section 376, 201 of the IPC and section 4, POCSO Act. During the investigation, we arrested the two accused -- the teacher and a maid and presented them before the court," he said.

In a similar incident, a man was arrested by Sahar police for allegedly molesting a 17-yr-old girl on an international flight from Mumbai to Dubai. The accused was identified as Suman Bal, 35 who works in a private company.

As per the police, the incident took place a few days ago when the victim and the accused were on the flight. The police said that the victim was travelling with a relative. As per the police, the accused was sitting behind the victim and tried to touch her inappropriately while she was sleeping.

The victim woke up because she felt uncomfortable as she had touched her inappropriately. According to the police, the victim was horrified and hence did not reveal the incident to anybody.

She only narrated the incident to her relative on reaching Dubai who decided to approach the police when they came back to Mumbai last week. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for outraging the modesty of a female passenger.

