Passenger molests teen on international flight, held

As per the police, the accused was sitting behind the victim and tried to touch her inappropriately while she was sleeping

A man was arrested by Sahar police for allegedly molesting a 17-yr-old girl on an international flight from Mumbai to Dubai.

The accused has been identified as Suman Bal, 35 who works in a private company.

As per the police, the incident took place a few days ago when the victim and the accused were on the flight. The police said that the victim was travelling with a relative. As per the police, the accused was sitting behind the victim and tried to touch her inappropriately while she was sleeping.

The victim woke up because she felt uncomfortable as she had touched her inappropriately. According to the police, the victim was horrified and hence did not reveal the incident to anybody.

She only narrated the incident to her relative on reaching Dubai who decided to approach the police when they came back to Mumbai last week.

A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, "When she came back to Mumbai after a few days, the victim and her relative lodged a complaint with us, and an FIR was registered in the matter. Though the incident took place on an international flight, we registered the FIR and started the probe because the flight had taken off from Mumbai, and it was a sensitive case. During the investigation, we tracked down the accused using his seat number and boarding details and arrested him on Sunday. He is currently in police custody and our probe is on."

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for outraging the modesty of a female passenger.

