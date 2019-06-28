Mumbai crime: Versova police files rape case against Aditya Pancholi

crime

A leading Bollywood actress recorded her full statement with Versova police against Aditya Pancholi on Wednesday

Aditya Pancholi

The Versova police on Thursday registered a rape and assault case against actor Aditya Pancholi after a leading Bollywood actress recorded her full statement on Wednesday night.

"We filed an FIR under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 384 (punishment for extortion), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

The actress had visited the police station earlier this month to record her statement but left midway citing personal reasons. The police, which had received an email from the victim's sister alleging assault and sexual abuse by Pancholi, was waiting to record the actress's full statement to file an FIR.

In the April complaint sent via email, the victim's sister had alleged that Pancholi abused and exploited the actress 13 years ago when she was a newbie in the film industry and was in a relationship with him. She had also claimed that the actor's wife Zarina Wahab also knew about the assault.

The actor, however, refuted the allegations in his statement to the police on May 12. Responding to the FIR, Pancholi said, "I was aware of that they are going to file a fake rape case against me if I didn't withdraw my criminal defamation case against the actress and had informed the Mumbai police in advance."

