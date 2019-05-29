Aditya Pancholi case: Even after repeated reminders, actress yet to record statement

crime

Police say a couple of days ago they tried to reach her manager and sister as well, but did not get any response. A fresh reminder was sent to the actress after she returned from the Cannes film festival

Actor Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab. File pic

Even after sending a complaint of assault and exploitation through email and initiating an inquiry against actor Aditya Pancholi, an A-list actress and her sister are yet to record their statements in the matter. According to the Versova Police, even after several reminders since the application was sent to them, the duo had not come forward to record their statements. A fresh reminder was sent to the actress after she returned from the Cannes film festival, said police sources.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "A couple of days ago we tried to reach her manager and the complainant as well, but there was response." The Versova Police had recorded Pancholi's detailed statement on May 12. He had also shared a video in which the actress's lawyer is seen asking him to withdraw the defamation case filed against his client. The actor has also alleged that he was threatened with a rape case in January when the meeting with the lawyer took place.

Also Read: Aditya Pancholi claims he was threatened with a rape case, submits video

"Without recording the victim's statement, we cannot register a case to investigate the matter further. We have requested the victim to record her statement whenever possible. We are also ready to send our team to her residence because crime against women has always been dealt with utmost priority," said a senior police officer.

Also Read: Mumbai police probe Aditya Pancholi for 'assault and exploitation'

In her application to the police, the actress's sister has alleged that Pancholi abused and exploited the actress 13 years back when she was a newbie in the industry. The actress has also made serious allegations against Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab in public, following which the couple sent a criminal defamation notice against her. When contacted, the actress refused to comment on the matter.

Also Read: Aditya Pancholi booked for abusing and threatening car mechanic

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates