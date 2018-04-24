500 slums gutted in fire in Delhi, no casualities reported

A call was received around 11.30 am about the blaze and 21 fire tenders were pressed into service, he said, adding that the fire was doused by 4 pm

A vacant plot housing 500 slums in the Shahbad Dairy area of Rohini, caught fire, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

A call was received around 11.30 am about the blaze and 21 fire tenders were pressed into service, he said, adding that the fire was doused by 4 pm.

The fire also triggered multiple cylinder blasts in the area.

He said that locals told them that more than 500 shanties were gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As many as 1,000 people have been rendered homeless due to the blaze.

Yesterday, a six-year-old girl was killed in a fire that broke out in slums in the Mansarovar park area which gutted 300 shanties.

