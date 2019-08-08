53-year-old police official commits suicide in staff quarters

national

Police claim that he was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan of the quarters Thursday morning

Kochi: Police on Thursday said that a 53-year-old police official allegedly committed suicide in the residential quarters in Chengamanad near Aluva. They said that he committed suicide by hanging himself to death.

According to news agency PTI report, the deceased identified as Poulose John was an Additional Sub Inspector of Chengamanad station. They said that he was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan of the quarters Thursday morning.

An investigation has been launched into the death of the officer, they added. His colleagues said John was a very good officer.

In another similar incident, a 36-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging at his house in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police stated. The deceased identified as Vijay Kumar Tiwari recorded a video from his mobile phone accusing his in-laws of mentally harassing him, police said. A case has been filed and investigation taken up, a senior police office said. Police are questioning his in-laws in connection with the incident, he said.

The deceased hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his family in Shiv Vihar locality of Karawal Nagar, the officer said. Vijay Kumar Tiwari worked as a distributor of engine oil at an automobile shop, he said. Tiwari's elder brother Kalka Tiwari told police that he and his wife had often fights due to the intervention of the in-laws, the officer said. Investigations revealed that on January 2, his wife left the house without informing anyone. Later, the deceased's family got to know that she was with her parents. Enraged over this, Tiwari left his two children at his in-law's place, the officer said. Kalka Tiwari told police that his brother was beaten up by the in-laws.

They even threatened to file a case against him. Upset over this he allegedly committed suicide on Friday, he said. After post-mortem, Tiwari's body was handed over to his family, police said, adding his phone has been seized.

