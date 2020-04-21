54 people arrested in Padarayanapura violence

Cops conduct a march in areas of Padarayanapura in Chamarajapet during the COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that 54 people have been arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura incident and five FIRs have been registered so far.

A ruckus erupted in Padarayanapura on Sunday allegedly over the shifting of suspected COVID-19 persons to a quarantine facility by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. "Fifty-four people have been arrested and five have been secured. We will book them under suitable sections. We will take them into custody and we will investigate the matter," said Bommai.

"Fifty-eight people were supposed to be taken for quarantine, 15 have been taken, 20 people were ready to go along with the officials but over 100 people damaged CCTV cameras, broke police barricades. Five FIRs have been lodged," he added.

