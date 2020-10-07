6 things to watch out in Mirzapur Season 2 after watching its thrilling trailer

Finally, the moment is here for which the entire nation had been waiting anxiously. Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer of Amazon Original Series Mirzapur Season 2. Here are the 5 things viewers can look forward to after watching the trailer:

Munna Tripathi feels he is now invincible

Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma), the son of Kaleen Bhaiaya (Pankaj Tripathi) tried very hard to get 'Mirzapur ki Gaddi'. However, in Season 2 he seems to be more powerful than ever before. What is intriguing that his sense of humour seems to have the game, as seen in the scene with Vijay Varma. It will be interesting to watch how he play his moves and fight to win Mirzapur.

Golu replaces books with gun

Golu Pandit (Shweta Tripathi), who was seen as a bookworm and the topper of her college will be now seen firing guns and taking a different, more violent path. Mirzapur Season 2 will take an interesting turn when Golu walks on the path of violence towards the Mirzapur throne.

Guddu Bhaiya's quest for revenge – and POWER

The fight between Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya to rule over Mirzapur will take viewers on a roller-coaster ride! It will be interesting to watch who ultimately wins over the throne of Mirzapur- The power-hungry Guddu Bhaiya with his quest for revenge or the ruthless Munna Bhaiya, who wants to prove his mettle to his father?

Dimpy's struggle to get out of Munna's cage

In the Mirzapur Season 2 trailer, we see Dimpy (Harishta Gaur) kidnapped and dragged to a lone place, bringing back memories of her kidnapping in the first season. While she is the most vulnerable character of the show, it will be exciting to watch how her character grows from strength to strength.

Will Kaleen Bhaiya unite with Munna to rule over Mirzapur?

While Kaleen Bhaiya has some set rules to run Mirzapur, his son Munna Tripathi has some different plans. Now that Kaleen Bhaiya has allowed him to have his charge on the throne whose rules will come into action? We definitely can't wait to see if Kaleen Bhaiya will join hands with Munna to rule over Mirzapur or once again any of them will be eliminated from the ground.

Beena Tripathi's dirty secret from Kaleen Bhaiya

Actress Rasika Dugal left no stone unturned to ace her sensational character of Beena Tripathi in the first season of Mirzapur. Kaleen Bhaiya's wife is known for her multiple secret extramarital affairs. However, having been caught by Bauji and the aftermath of their confrontation, we look forward to knowing if her life still remains a secret from Kaleen Bhaiya.

If you haven't watched Mirzapur Season 1, stream now on Amazon Prime Video and don't forget to mark your calendar for Mirzapur Season 2 releasing October 23.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news