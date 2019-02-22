6-year-old girl killed after panchayat ghar's ceiling collapses in Uttar Pradesh

national

Muzaffarnagar: A six-year-old girl was killed and a boy injured after a portion of a panchayat Ghar's ceiling collapsed during a wedding ceremony in Mehmoodpur village here, police said Friday.

The deceased, Sunena, died on the spot and the boy, Vikram (9), was admitted to a hospital on Thursday, they said. The boy's condition has been stated as serious. Police said people attending the marriage were staying at the panchayat ghar. The matter is being probed, they said.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman and her infant daughter were killed after the roof of a house, where they had taken shelter, collapsed due to heavy rainfall in a village in Haryana's Sirsa district, police said. The incident occurred in Nilanwali village located in Dabwali town of the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishori Lal said.

The house was an old structure located in fields in the village. The woman, Kiran, and her one-year-old daughter died on the spot. They belonged to a village in Punjab's Moga district, he said. Two persons were killed and four others of a family seriously injured when the roof of a house located in Dilipgarh area near Ambala cantonment had collapsed due to heavy rains.

