60 persons rescued from floods in Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira in Punjab

national

Punjab Water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria visited Ropar Headworks and Phillaur on Monday to assess the flood-like situation

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

In the wake of floods triggered by incessant rains and rising water levels in Punjab, sixty persons were rescued from Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira on Tuesday. Four more teams were deployed for rescue operations, two each in Sultanpur Lodhi and Zira.

Punjab Water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria visited Ropar Headworks and Phillaur on Monday to assess the flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the state. During Ropar Headworks visit, Sarkaria directed officials and said that because of the rains, the water inflow has risen in the Sutlej and hence continuing monitoring is required. He added that water is being released in a planned manner from the headworks. The water inflow in Sutlej reduced on Monday morning. As per an official statement, the minister said that the maximum cumulative effect of all the release upstream was experienced at 11 am at Ropar barrage on Sunday. A peak outflow of 2,40,930 cusecs of water was also recorded.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies