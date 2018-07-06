Search

60-year-old woman commits suicide after poisoning mentally challenged daughter

Jul 06, 2018, 15:08 IST | PTI

Rajwati fed poison to Rani (25) before consuming it herself on Thursday

Representational Image

A 60-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her mentally challenged daughter in Atarkhedi village, police said. Rajwati fed poison to Rani (25) before consuming it herself on Thursday.

While Rajwati died on the spot, her daughter was rushed to a district hospital where she died late last night. The woman was facing financial problems which drove her to take the extreme step, according to another daughter of Rajwati.

District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh said a report has been sought from officials of the area.

