60-year-old woman killed in elephant attack in Jashpur

national

The victim identified as Etwari Bai was attacked by an elephant in the forest near Kharijhariya village on Monday evening when she was gathering mushrooms

Representational picture

In a sixth incident in the area for 45 days, a 60-year-old woman was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Etwari Bai was attacked by an elephant in the forest near Kharijhariya village on Monday evening when she was gathering mushrooms, said Krishna Kumar Jadhav, Divisional Forest Officer (Jashpur). The kin of the deceased was given immediate relief of Rs 25,000, he said.

In a separate incident on Monday night, an elephant which was separated from its herd, reached Jashpur town and damaged boundary walls of some houses in Police Line area, the DFO said, adding that it also destroyed hutments near bus stand before entering nearby Sogda forest.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates