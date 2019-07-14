600K alien enthusiasts sign up to raid Area 51

international

An alien sculpture on the side of a road in Baker, California, which is known as the Gateway to Area 51

San Francisco: A viral Facebook post, calling out to alien enthusiasts from around the world to gather in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and storm into the restricted Area 51 region on September 20 has already listed 600,000 people who say they are "going" to the event.

Hosted by accounts "Shitposting cause im in shambles" and "SmyleeKun", the post has also collected 569,000 people who say they were "interested" in storming into Area 51, a controversial region that has tickled generations of conspiracy theorists

According to the event's organisers, they are more interested in the content that could be seem interested mainly in the amount of content like Internet memes and video games the event could generate, NBC news reported on Friday.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens," the Facebook post for the event tited, "Storm Area 51: They Can't Stop All of Us" reads.

According to the report, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the service branch was aware of this Facebook post but declined to provide additional comment.

For years, conspiracy theorists have believed that the remains of crashed UFO spacecrafts are stored at Area 51, an Air Force base about 242 km from Las Vegas. It is believed that US government scientists reverse-engineer highly advanced technology in the labs. Apparently, the area is also prone to frequent UFO sightings.

The signs outside the controversial regions prohibits people from photographing the place and also warns that security is authorised to use deadly force on those who insist on trespassing.

Taking a fun spin at the event, creators are sharing hilarious memes about the event, most of which show dialogue-backed images of popular TV show "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons in his Sheldon Cooper look and multi-billionaire tech moghul Elon Musk having conversations.

It would be interesting to see if people actually do attend the event in September and what finally becomes of it.

