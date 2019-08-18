63 dead, over 180 injured in Kabul blast

international

Earlier, the death toll in the explosion was put at 40 and around 100 others were wounded in the attack

Kabul: In a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul yesterday, at least 63 people were reported dead and over 180 others were injured, said the Afghan government on Sunday. The number of casualties was confirmed by Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi, TOLO news reported. "Women and children are among those killed and wounded in the blast," Rahimi said.

#UPDATE At least 40 people have been killed and more than 100 others are wounded in the blast at Kabul wedding, said sources: TOLOnews #Afghanistan https://t.co/GpsCoWesvM — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi says the victims have been taken to hospitals. He says details on casualties will be announced later: TOLOnews #Afghanistan https://t.co/oFwOT3QCRa — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

According to news agency, ANI, The death toll earlier in the explosion was put at 40 and around 100 others were reported injured in the attack. The wedding hall is located in police district 6 (PD6) and the blast took place at 10:40 pm (local time). Eyewitnesses and sources stated that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity. The injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals. According to Bilal Sarwary, an Afghan-based journalist, it was a Hazara wedding which was targeted by a suicide bomber. So far, no group has taken responsibility for the attack.

