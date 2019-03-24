64th Filmfare Awards: Sridevi conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award

bollywood

The award was received by Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi

Late Sridevi

Veteran actor Sridevi was posthumously conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 64th Filmfare Awards. Sridevi, who entered the world of films at the age of four as a child artist, passed away in February last year after she accidentally drowned in a bathtub at her hotel room in Dubai.

In a career spanning five decades, Sridevi was known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations, and she has appeared in a range of genres, from slapstick comedy to epic dramas. She is known for films such as Himmatwala, Mr. India, ChaalBaaz, Sadma, Nagina, and English Vinglish, among others.

Mom was Sridevi's last film as a lead actor, while she had a brief cameo in 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Sridevi had already shot her scenes for Zero before she passed away in February 2018.

