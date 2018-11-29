654 smuggled turtles including 482 dead recovered from pond in Etawah in UP

crime

The smuggled turtles are used for making soup. People also believe that they are used to increase their sex power

Representational picture

As many as 654 Indian flapshell turtles were recovered from a pond in Bharthana in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on Wednesday. Out of 654 turtles, 482 turtles were found to be dead and the rest 172 were severely sick.

All the turtle belonged to Lissemys punctata species, which is a protected species under The Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Based on a tip-off, the Forest Department raided the area and recovered the turtles. However, the smugglers managed to flee from the spot. According to the Forest Department, the turtles, locally known as Sundhari, were caught from different locations by an active gang.

After fearing the arrest, the kingpin of the gang, Raj Kapoor hid the turtle in the pond. The Forest Department with the help of local police launched the operation and found turtles following the crackdown.

"The smuggled turtles are used for making soup. People also believe that they are used to increase their sex power," said Dr Ashish, environmentalist.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever