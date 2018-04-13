65th National Film Awards: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor thank jury for Sridevi's win

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor are overjoyed with actress Sridevi's posthumous win



Sridevi

The winners' list of the prestigious 65th National Awards were declared on Friday and Sridevi was posthumously awarded as the Best Actress for her spectacular performance in Mom.

Esctatic with this news, the Kapoor family has issued a statement, wherein, they have thanked the Government of India and the jury for felicitating her with the coveted trophy.

"We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in 'MOM'. It's a very special moment for all of us.

"She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a Super Actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom.

Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.

"We thank the Government of India, the Hon'ble Jury Members for this honor. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages.

Thank you,

Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor"

The National Award ceremony for the same will be held on May 3. The award will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind. The jury is headed by noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Apart from Shekhar Kapur, the jury panel consists of 10 members including Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's film, Parinda's screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla and Kannada director P Sheshadri. Bengali film director, who earned fame through his Hindi film, Pink, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is also one of the members of the panel, other than Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.

