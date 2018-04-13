65th National Film Awards: Taapsee Pannu elated about Ghazi award win

Taapsee Pannu is ecstatic that her film Ghazi has been named the Best Telugu film at the 65th National Film Awards



Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is ecstatic that her film "Ghazi" has been named the Best Telugu film at the 65th National Film Awards. She says even though she had a cameo in the movie, it was a satisfying part for her. "Elated with the news about 'Ghazi' winning the Best Telugu film. This is the third time I have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Award winning film," Taapsee said in a statement.

"Even though I had a special appearance in the film, it was personally a very satisfying part for me as an actor. I'm ecstatic with the news about the film winning the National Award honour," she added. In the past, the actress' Tamil film "Aadukalam" won six National Film Awards at the 58th National Film Awards and Hindi movie "Pink" bagged the National Film Award for the Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 64th National Film Awards.

Taapsee Pannu also shared her excitement about Ghazi on Twitter. Ghazi or The Ghazi Attack is directed by Sankalp Reddy. The film is based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. It features Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

Also read: 65th National Film Awards Live Updates: Sridevi wins Best Actress for Mom, Newton Best Hindi Film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS