65th National Film Awards: Walking With The Wind bags 3 awards

Walking With The Wind is a charming Ladakhi tale, inspired by and dedicated to the Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami and borrows its title from a book of his poem



A still from the film, Walking With The Wind

Praveen Morchhale's Walking With The Wind has bagged 3 National Awards under the category of Best Film (Ladakhi), Best Sound Design (Sanal George) and Best Re-Recording (Justin K Jose) at 65th National Awards. The film is set in a small Ladakhi village where life is harsh but achingly simple. When asked the director about his first National Award, he says, "I am honoured that my film has won 3 National Awards and I am very glad about it. It was great that this year most of the regional films were noticed and got their due." Earlier, Praveen had directed Barefoot To Goa.

When asked the director about his film, he says, "My film metaphorically represents our democracy, our broken family, and disturbing society as well. It is a visual and realistic cinema which tells much more than what it intends without being verbose." He further adds, "Child's pursuit is poetically evocative, depicting life in its raw elements and his determination to do the right thing come, whatsoever, is as real as we can get close to. The barren but mesmerizing landscape is like our life hurdles, we need to face and defeat."

Walking With The Wind is a charming Ladakhi tale, inspired by and dedicated to the Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami and borrows its title from a book of his poem. The film has been selected for prestigious film festivals around the world.

Also Read: 65th National Film Awards: Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Thank Jury For Sridevi's Win

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates