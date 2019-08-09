66th National Film Awards: Andhadhun wins Best Film; Ayushmann and Vicky share Best Actor Award

bollywood

The 66th National Film Awards have been announced. Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho win big. Here's the full list of winners.

Andhadhun poster

The 66th National Film Awards have finally been announced. Every year, the winners of the awards are announced in April and the awards ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have released in 1913. This year, however, the awards were delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Now, the jury has completed its deliberations and their final recommendations have been submitted, broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. "They made a lot of efforts for the last two months... I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors.... They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," he said.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best films in the Feature Film category

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Gujarati Film: Hellaro

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Actor and Actress category:

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Supporting Actor and Actress category:

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Most Film-Friendly State: Uttarakhand

Best Director: Adhitya Dhar for Uri

Best Action Direction: KGF Chapter I

Best Choreography: Padmaavat for Ghumar

Best Popular Film: Badhaai Ho

Best film on Environment issues: Paani

Best Debut Film of a Director: Naan

Best film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Child artist: P V Rohith (Kannada), Sameep Singh (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi (Urdu) and Shrinivas Pokale (Marathi)

Best Children's Film: Sarkari Area Prathamika Shaale Kasaragod

Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu, Malayalam

Best Special Effects: KGF

Special Jury Award: Award shared by Sruthi Hariharan, Joju George for Joseph, Savithri for Sudani From Nigeria, Chandrachood Rai

Best Films in the Non-Feature Films category:

Special Mention Award: Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)

Laddoo: (directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani)

Best Narration: Madhubani: The Station Of Colour

Best Music: Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)

Best Editing: Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)

Best Audiography: Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)

Best Location and Sound: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)

Best Cinematography: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)

Best Director: Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Film: Kasab

Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous TigerBest Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

Music:

Best Lyrics: Nathichirami (Kannada)

Best Music Direction (Songs): Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Music Direction (Background score): Uri

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu for Mayavi Manave (Kannada)

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Bhinte Dhil

Screenplay:

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogues: Tariqh

