66th National Film Awards: Andhadhun wins Best Film; Ayushmann and Vicky share Best Actor Award
The 66th National Film Awards have been announced. Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho win big. Here's the full list of winners.
The 66th National Film Awards have finally been announced. Every year, the winners of the awards are announced in April and the awards ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have released in 1913. This year, however, the awards were delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections.
Now, the jury has completed its deliberations and their final recommendations have been submitted, broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. "They made a lot of efforts for the last two months... I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors.... They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," he said.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best films in the Feature Film category
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Gujarati Film: Hellaro
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Actor and Actress category:
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Supporting Actor and Actress category:
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Most Film-Friendly State: Uttarakhand
Best Director: Adhitya Dhar for Uri
Best Action Direction: KGF Chapter I
Best Choreography: Padmaavat for Ghumar
Best Popular Film: Badhaai Ho
Best film on Environment issues: Paani
Best Debut Film of a Director: Naan
Best film on Social Issues: Padman
Best Child artist: P V Rohith (Kannada), Sameep Singh (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi (Urdu) and Shrinivas Pokale (Marathi)
Best Children's Film: Sarkari Area Prathamika Shaale Kasaragod
Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu, Malayalam
Best Special Effects: KGF
Special Jury Award: Award shared by Sruthi Hariharan, Joju George for Joseph, Savithri for Sudani From Nigeria, Chandrachood Rai
Best Films in the Non-Feature Films category:
Special Mention Award: Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)
Laddoo: (directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani)
Best Narration: Madhubani: The Station Of Colour
Best Music: Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)
Best Editing: Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)
Best Audiography: Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)
Best Location and Sound: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)
Best Cinematography: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)
Best Director: Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Film: Kasab
Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous TigerBest Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
Music:
Best Lyrics: Nathichirami (Kannada)
Best Music Direction (Songs): Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat
Best Music Direction (Background score): Uri
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu for Mayavi Manave (Kannada)
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Bhinte Dhil
Screenplay:
Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogues: Tariqh
