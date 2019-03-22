67-year-old Briton evacuated from ship by Coast Guard after cardiac arrest

Updated: Mar 22, 2019, 13:04 IST | PTI

A Coast Guard interceptor boat C-158 was diverted towards the Bermuda-flagged ship along with ICGS Amal, a fast patrol vessel of the Coast Guard, the official said

67-year-old Briton evacuated from ship by Coast Guard after cardiac arrest

A 67-year-old Briton was evacuated from a ocean liner in a medical emergency by the Coast Guard, an official said on Friday. Stephen Woodford, a British national, who was sailing to Abu Dhabi on trans-Atlantic ocean liner RMS MV Queen Mary 2, suffered a cardiac arrest on board following which the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai was alerted late Thursday evening, an official said Friday.

A Coast Guard interceptor boat C-158 was diverted towards the Bermuda-flagged ship along with ICGS Amal, a fast patrol vessel of the Coast Guard, the official said.

The passenger was deboarded from the liner and transferred to Manipal Hospital in Goa, he said. The ocean liner was on its way from Kochi to Abu Dhabi, the official informed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees