67-year-old Briton evacuated from ship by Coast Guard after cardiac arrest

A 67-year-old Briton was evacuated from a ocean liner in a medical emergency by the Coast Guard, an official said on Friday. Stephen Woodford, a British national, who was sailing to Abu Dhabi on trans-Atlantic ocean liner RMS MV Queen Mary 2, suffered a cardiac arrest on board following which the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai was alerted late Thursday evening, an official said Friday.

A Coast Guard interceptor boat C-158 was diverted towards the Bermuda-flagged ship along with ICGS Amal, a fast patrol vessel of the Coast Guard, the official said.

The passenger was deboarded from the liner and transferred to Manipal Hospital in Goa, he said. The ocean liner was on its way from Kochi to Abu Dhabi, the official informed.

