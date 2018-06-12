70-year-old woman killed by five robbers in Punjab

The robbers killed Akki Devi and injured four other family members, they said.

Representational Pic

The robbers were equipped with sticks and swords and allegedly attacked the family members sleeping in veranda and rooms, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection, they said.

